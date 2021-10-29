CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,750 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

