CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,086 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

FANG stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

