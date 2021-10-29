CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 314 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 378,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.38 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

