CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 868,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 171,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

