CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

