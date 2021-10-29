CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $361,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,143,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,395,000 after acquiring an additional 227,184 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 225.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

