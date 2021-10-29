CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heska by 605.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heska by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Heska during the first quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $226.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,192.95 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $110.90 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

