CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.