CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 515 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 182.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,141,000 after purchasing an additional 335,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

