CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

