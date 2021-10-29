Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 12.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s share price shot up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 4,700,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,301,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78.

In related news, Director Clayton Donald Allan purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$97,869.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

