Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 438.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,435 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

CI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.55. 11,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.