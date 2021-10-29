Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLOK opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

