Citigroup Begins Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.