Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. 22,218,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,537,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

