Citigroup Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $219.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $214.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

