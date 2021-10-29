Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,674 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

Shares of CVEO opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

