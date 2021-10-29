Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,873,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

