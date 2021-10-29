Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 138,009 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.