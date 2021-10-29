Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 363 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

NYSE:BABA opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $461.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $315.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

