Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NKE opened at $164.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

