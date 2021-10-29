Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLSD. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

