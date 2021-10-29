Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 10646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

