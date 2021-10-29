Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Truist

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective upped by Truist from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.70.

NET stock opened at $184.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,790 shares of company stock worth $114,355,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

