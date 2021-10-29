CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

