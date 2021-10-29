CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.34 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $206.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

