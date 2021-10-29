CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,445. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.