CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

