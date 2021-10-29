CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $118.53. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,895. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

