CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

