CNH Partners LLC Buys 1,590,452 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for about 1.1% of CNH Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of People’s United Financial worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

