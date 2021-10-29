CNH Partners LLC Buys 180,985 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180,985 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $872.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

