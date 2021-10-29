CNH Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 3,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,453. The company has a market cap of $758.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

