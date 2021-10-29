CNH Partners LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth about $12,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

