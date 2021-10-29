CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

