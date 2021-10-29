Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 131,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 142.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

