Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

CCOI traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 4,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,020. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.52 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.