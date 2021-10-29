Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 95.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
CTSH stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $77.59. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
