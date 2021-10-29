Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 95.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

CTSH stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $77.59. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

