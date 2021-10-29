Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,583,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,288. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

