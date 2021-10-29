Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $50.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.