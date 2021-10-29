Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

