Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

COLM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. 613,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.