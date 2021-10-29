Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

