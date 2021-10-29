Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €136.55 and its 200 day moving average is €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

