Comparing Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.93%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 141.89%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -129.23% -83.40% Flux Power -60.55% -190.10% -72.38%

Risk and Volatility

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 486.73 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -103.22 Flux Power $26.26 million 3.44 -$12.79 million ($1.08) -5.23

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats Advent Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.