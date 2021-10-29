Comparing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Athira Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.10%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.49%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -12.50% -12.21% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.14% -8.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athira Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -7.81 Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 7.21 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -7.07

Athira Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jounce Therapeutics. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

