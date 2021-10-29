Comparing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

This table compares Fair Isaac and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 8.79 $236.41 million $8.55 46.24 Augmedix $16.48 million 5.98 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67 Augmedix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $565.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.91%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71% Augmedix N/A -3,261.14% -91.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Augmedix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.