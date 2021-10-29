Comparing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Spark New Zealand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.91 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.46 $266.96 million $0.72 22.86

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

