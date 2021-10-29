Comparing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -52.10% -12.12% -5.70% Diversified Healthcare Trust -15.11% -8.72% -3.24%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Summit Hotel Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 2 0 2.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.57 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -27.19 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.56 -$139.45 million $0.67 5.70

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.