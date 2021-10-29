Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,206.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,394.07 or 0.07063704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00311787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.22 or 0.00952030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00085888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.00429456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00265157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00226900 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

