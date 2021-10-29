Constellation Software Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $14.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Software in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.88 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,299.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,157.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,231.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2,135.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,949.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 billion and a PE ratio of 109.21. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$2,270.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.